Graphics cards are getting more and more expensive, but availability is good, what is happening?

It’s been less than a year since graphics card prices started to inflate, but the truth is that it has made us eternal. I miss not being able to share buying guides with you like I did “in the old days”, and I also share the impotence of some who cannot even buy a graphics card in good conditions by resorting to the second-hand market because it also handles ridiculous prices.

When the last Bitcoin puncture occurred, and China’s measures against cryptocurrency mining were confirmed, the prices of graphics cards began a slight recovery, and little by little there was an accumulation of stock that made us think that, for Finally, we had started the slow path of normalization. Unfortunately it was all a mirage well, not everything, the stock is still good, and this generates some doubts that I am going to share with you in this article.

Before entering to see those doubts, we are going to review the results of the latest graphics card price analysis shared by the well-known 3DCenter medium. As we can see from the attached graph, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards have continued to rise over the past few weeks, and the same has happened with AMD’s Radeon RX 6000. On September 19, these were marketed with an extra cost of 70% and 74%, respectively, figures that they rose, on October 10, to 72% and 83%.

Graphics Card Prices 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Oct 10, 2021 👉 Availability got little bit better, but prices do not respond. 👉 RDNA2 83% over MSRP (+ 9PP vs Sept), Ampere 72% over MSRP (+ 2PP vs Sept). 👉 Looks like current price exaggerations getting cemented.https: //t.co/1I65ghqgE7 pic.twitter.com/FykVcrtOl6 – 3DCenter.org (@ 3DCenter_org) October 11, 2021

Not sure how to interpret this data? Well, calm down, I’ll explain it to you in a moment. NVIDIA and AMD suggested retail price represents the base cost of a graphics card, 100%. Thus, the price of an RTX 3080 is, for example, 719 euros. If we say that it has an extra cost of 72%, this is applied to that 100% (that is why the graph indicates 172%). In this example that we have put, the RTX 3080 would have a price, after applying that extra cost, of 1,236.68 euros. The Radeon RX 6800 XT, which has a recommended price of 670 euros, would be in 1,226.1 euros.

High prices and good stock of graphics cards, what is happening?

We have already confirmed a new trend to launch in the price of graphics cards, but why does this trend continue if availability has improved? It’s a tough question, but I think in the end we can’t put it all down to one reason. To manufacture a graphics card, any assembler needs to acquire a series of components, and those of you who read us every day already know how the most important supply chains in the world are.

The semiconductor shortage has affected the cost of many components, and there are also shortages of other key materials and parts, including from the passive components to substrates, and even copper. This, together with the high demand for graphics cards, resale and speculation, have served to shape the current situation, and everything seems to indicate that we are not going to get out of it in the short or medium term.

It is useless to have a good level of stock if the costs in the supply chain remain high, and if the demand also continues to be high. About a month ago I shared with you a guide with which I tried to help you overcome the shortage of graphics cards, and the high prices of these. With the current situation, it is clear to me that if you need to completely renew your equipment, or if you are going to have to change several components and you can’t wait any longer, Buying a gaming laptop is one of your best assets.

In case the only thing you care about is playing, and you want to do it with guarantees and with the least possible investment, Buying an Xbox Series S is still “the winning horse.”