Graphics card prices approach MSRP

The prices of graphics cards continue to fall and in regions such as Europe approach the MSPR, the manufacturer’s suggested retail value for the retail channel. The trend indicates that “normal” is closer.

Surely you have suffered in your meat the problems when buying this component, one of the most important of any PC. In the last two years, the increase in demand (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) put pressure on the IT channel and, together with the lower production due to the closure of plants and the rise in transport costs, triggered prices.

The situation has affected the entire technology industry, but it has had special incidence in a graphic segment that has an additional problem, the insatiable cryptominers and a degree of speculation that has reached mafia levels. The result has been that buying a graphics card at moderate prices has been an impossible mission and from here we have been recommending you -if it was not essential- to wait for better times.

Graphics Card Prices: Close to MSPR

That time is coming. The last six months we have been seeing a clear downward trend in prices. The increase in chip production has been noted and, together with the fall in demand for crypto mining, it is getting the MSPR reference value closer in some regions, according to the latest report from 3DCenter on GPU prices in Europe.

This medium uses data from large European retailers such as Mindfactory, Caseking, Computeruniverse and others, and although it focuses on the German and Austrian market, it can be extrapolated to Spain and other countries. NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics cards are now priced at an average of a six percent higher than suggested by manufacturerswhile AMD’s RX 6000 series is only 2% above MSRP.

Although the average price continues to fall and this is very positive news for the industry and consumers, when we go into detail we see that there are still models shot in price. And surely they are the most interesting. If an RX 6900 XT can be found 12 percent below MSRP, the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are priced 22 and 35 percent higher, respectively.

As for NVIDIA, only the GeForce RTX 3090 is below the MSPR and the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti, have a price that rises from the suggested price between 5 and 12%. The worst option in terms of value at the moment seems to be the RTX 3060 Ti, which sells for 21 percent more.

In any case, the prices of graphics cards show a downward trend that should result in a total normalization in the coming months. At least in Europe, because it varies quite a bit across world regions and retailers. Intel’s return to the dedicated segment should also be a shock to the competition that it will mean for AMD and NVIDIA.