GrapheneOS brings two privacy-friendly apps to the Google Play Store

The GrapheneOS team, in addition to preparing the launch of a mobile phone with its ROM focused on security and privacy, also wants to offer the rest of Android users an approach to some of its mobile applications.

In this sense, they have just brought to the Google Play Store two of their applications under development respectful of the security and privacy of users, both also being open source: Secure Camerayour camera app, and Secure PDF Vieweryour PDF file viewer, which can now be obtained for free for mobile phones.

The two options that arrive at the moment

It will not be for lack of camera mobile application options, but GrapheneOS has wanted to bring Secure Camera for those who may also be interested in it, noting that it only takes up 5MB once installed.

This is thanks to the fact that it depends on Google’s CameraX library, so that it takes advantage of the improvements that mobile brands introduce in the native camera functions of their models, and is even capable of reading barcodes and barcodes. QR.

By default, the application comes with the function of removing EXIF ​​metadata from captures activated by default, and only requires camera permission, although optionally microphone permission can also be granted in the case of videos, and location permission if you want to tag photos, and little else, considering that you won’t require media storage permissions when using the MediaStore API.

The app is coming too Secure PDF Viewer to the Google Play Store. This application takes advantage of the pdf.js library and the content of a PDF is introduced in the WebView in an isolated space without access to content or files, so that it will not have to be given permissions to work.

From the post XDA Developers understand the advantage of bringing some of the apps to the Google Play Store, so that it is not necessary to wait for a full OTA update of the system so that the apps can get bug fixes and availability. of new functions independently and in the shortest possible time.

Via: XDA Developers