Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, First Real Gameplay Trailer

Rockstar has finally shown what the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will look like, a collection that, as our regular readers will know, includes the GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas deliveries, but with an important update on a technical level. This was necessary, since all those games came on the market many years ago, and they worked on PS2 and Xbox, consoles that have already been surpassed by three generations.

During the last weeks there had been a lot of information, and supposed leaks, about the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, but we have preferred to wait until we have the official information to share it directly with you, and today, finally, we can see the final appearance that these three titles have after being adapted to a modern graphics engine, the Unreal Engine.

To facilitate comparison, Rockstar has shared a trailer that collects scenes from all three games, and compares them directly with the classic version. The differences are huge in the three games that make up Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, and affect all key aspects of its graphics.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition: These are the most important improvements

The first thing that stands out is that the complexity of the geometry has been vastly improved, and this positively affects both the modeling of the characters and all the elements present in each scene (buildings, cars, NPCs, vegetation and others). This is very important, as the geometry forms the basis of the game, but it is not the only interesting improvement.

The quality of the textures has improved a lot, although it has been adopted a cartoon-tinged approach to the aesthetics of all three games which, certainly, I do not quite like it. It has been masterfully executed, but I would have preferred a more serious touch. I imagine that Rockstar will have his reasons for having followed that path with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, but in my opinion it was a mistake.

Light and shadow effects, and screen space reflections, too have been taken to another level, and they fit in with what we might expect from a current game. How could it be otherwise, the drawing distance, the representation of the weather and the level of detail in general have also been improved. The differences are enormous, and so obvious that even the least expert eye can see them at first glance.

Rockstar has also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be compatible with NVIDIA DLSS, So if you have an RTX 2060 or higher, you can activate this intelligent image reconstruction and rescaling technology to improve performance without having to make a significant sacrifice in image quality.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Requirements and Availability

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be available digitally starting November 11. We can play it in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch and PC. On December the physical edition will arrive on consoles, but it seems that this will not be available for PC, so we can only buy it in digital version.

Regarding the requirements, the truth is that they are quite high, but it’s understandable considering the leap that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has made on a graphical level. These are the official requirements:

Minima

Windows 10 64-bit.

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-6300 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 760 or Radeon R9 280 graphics card (2 GB of graphics memory).

45 GB of free space.

Recommended