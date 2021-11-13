Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: Performance Issues

The launch of Grand Theft Auto: the Trilogy It has been a bath of nostalgia for all those of us who enjoy the original versions of these titles (and even more so for those of us who still continue to play them from time to time). And it is that, although graphically the games have evolved a lot since GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas arrived on the market (especially GTA III, which only a few weeks ago turned 20 years old), in the rest of the aspects the three titles have aged quite well.

Therefore, the possibility of replaying them but in a remastered version, which is what Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy offers us, seemed like a winning option. Personally, I think that its price, 59.99 euros, is a bit excessive, especially because when sold in pack mode, charging 20 euros for each of the titles, which already have a few years under their belt, seems a bit expensive. . However, and after seeing the trailer that was published a few weeks ago, I admit that the temptation was very strong, because the remastering work seems more than remarkable.

However, if you find yourself in the same situation and try to access the Rockstar online store to buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, you are going to get an unpleasant surprise, and it is that at this moment the game is not available, despite the fact that it went on sale yesterday. And that the text «This title is not available in your country or region»Do not make you doubt whether it is a territorial restriction. At this time Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy cannot be purchased from any country.

And what has happened? Well, as soon as it starts to distribute, lUsers have encountered major performance issues in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. And when talking about performance issues, you may have thought that the minimum requirements fell a bit short, and consequently on older systems it will not work well, right? Well no, because the problems also occur both in high-end systems and in the consoles of the new generation.

Thus, it does not seem that we are talking about a problem of demanding requirements, but rather a lack of optimization that, even in the case of high-end systems, with state-of-the-art processors and graphics cards, games more than once make you sweat. systems to reach forty frames per second. And yes, it is true that 4K and Ultra settings are always the most demanding, but it doesn’t make sense that on a system with an Intel Core-i9 9900K and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, hitting 50 FPS is something to celebrate.

Due to these problems, as indicated previously, Rockstar has eliminated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy from its launcher, thus preventing its purchase … but according to some players, also eliminating access to it to those who have purchased the hours it has been available. And it strikes me that after the huge problems CD Projekt Red has had this past year from Cyberpunk 2077 performance issues, Rockstar hasn’t been much more careful at this point.