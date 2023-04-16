Grand National live stream 2023: how to watch the racing at Aintree online from anywhere today

Grand National live stream

Watch the 2023 Grand National FREE on ITV and ITVX in the UK today. It’s CBC Sports in Canada, Racing TV in Ireland and Sky Racing in Australia. Full TV and streaming options below. And don’t forget: use a VPN watch a FREE Grand National live stream from anywhere.

What are the latest odds? Corach Rambler 6/1 – Noble Yeats 7/1 – Delta Work 8/1 – Any Second Now 12/1 – Longhouse Poet 12/1 – Gaillard Du Mesnil 14/1 – Mr Incredible 14/1 – Le Milos 14/1 – Capodanno 16/1

Grand National 2023: race preview

On the 50th anniversary of Red Rum’s first – and most spectacular – victory and a year on from Sam Waley-Cohen’s completely unforeseen success on the 50/1 runner Noble Yeats, expectations for the Grand National have perhaps never been higher than they are today.

The grandest steeplechase in the world sees 40 runners and riders chase sporting immortality over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards of heavy Aintree Racecourse turf. It’s wall to wall sunshine in Sefton today but it’s been a wet and wild week and the official going is good to soft, soft in places.

Corach Rambler, being ridden by Derek Fox, Delta Work, under Keith Donoghue, and Noble Yeats, under Sean Bowen, are being talked up as potential frontrunners, but romantics could find it tough to look beyond Davy Russell, who’s riding Galvin, and Rachael Blackmore, aboard Ain’t That a Shame.

Russell, who won the 2018 and 2019 editions of the race with Tiger Roll, is set to bow out for good after this year’s race, while Blackmore, who made history on Minella Times in 2021, will be driven by something even deeper after the tragic death of trainer Henry de Bromhead’s teenage son, Jack.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Grand National live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab). We’ve also listed today’s Grand National schedule below.

2023 Grand National schedule: races and times

(All times BST)

Saturday, April 15 2023

1.45pm – EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1

2.25pm – Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3

3pm – Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1

3.35pm – JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1

4.15pm – William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3

5.15pm – RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

If you’re abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you’ll want a VPN. This’ll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Grand National live stream in particular parts of the world.

They’re a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here’s how it’s done.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘UK’ for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

What is the biggest outsider to win the Grand National? Foinavon‘s 100-1 rags-to-riches story in 1967 is the most legendary underdog story of them all. Other 100-1 winners include: Tipperary Tim (1928), Gregalach (1929), Caughoo (1947) and Mon Mome (2009).