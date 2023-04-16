5G News
Grand National live stream 2023: how to watch the racing at Aintree online from anywhere today

Tech News
Grand National live stream

Watch the 2023 Grand National FREE on ITV and ITVX in the UK today. It’s CBC Sports in Canada, Racing TV in Ireland and Sky Racing in Australia. Full TV and streaming options below. And don’t forget: use a VPN watch a FREE Grand National live stream from anywhere.

What are the latest odds?

Corach Rambler 6/1 – Noble Yeats 7/1 – Delta Work 8/1 – Any Second Now 12/1 – Longhouse Poet 12/1 – Gaillard Du Mesnil 14/1 – Mr Incredible 14/1 – Le Milos 14/1 – Capodanno 16/1

Grand National 2023: race preview

On the 50th anniversary of Red Rum’s first – and most spectacular – victory and a year on from Sam Waley-Cohen’s completely unforeseen success on the 50/1 runner Noble Yeats, expectations for the Grand National have perhaps never been higher than they are today.

The grandest steeplechase in the world sees 40 horses chase immortality over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards.

