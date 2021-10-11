Grafix, a free image editor that does not require registration

Outside of professional graphic design tools, we have at hand an increasingly wide offer of simpler alternatives, for quick and less complex tasks.

Over the years, we have featured different alternatives to choose. To the list, we add a new option, which is also simple and free, offers the possibility of starting to use it without even registering on the platform.

An online image editor with essential functions

Grafix caters for the most common tasks that are performed while editing photos or other graphic pieces. Allows you to load images as layers from your computer or import them from a URL.

In its basic tools section you can find tools for cutting, rotating, scaling and rounding edges, among others.

This editor also allows adding text layers, customizable with a wide variety of available fonts. It is even possible to add freehand strokes, using one of the seven available brushes.

Also, Grafix has a gallery of filters ready to implement. Grayscale, inverted colors, sepia, blur and pixelation, are part of the effects that can be applied with just one click, without the possibility of altering their parameters.

Other available graphic add-ons are an editable series of geometric figures and illustrations (cliparts) from a collection added to the tool. In any case, by means of the incorporated image loading system, it is possible to load more clippings in PNG, to make montages under the same dynamics.

The interface has a layer selector that allows you to set, hide, delete or merge them. Also, it is possible to vary the zoom, to accommodate the screen to what the edition of the moment demands.

Image export can be done in three formats: JPEG, PNG and JSON. The first two options refer to popular image formats, while the last option corresponds to an editable file, which can be reloaded into Grafix as a template for further editing. In the absence of user account registration and data storage in the cloud, that is the path offered for those who want to make this an editor of frequent use.

The business model of this tool is based on a paid version, similar to Canva or Adobe Spark, which adds new functions to the aforementioned editor features, such as an image bank, for example. The free version only limits the offering of available editing resources, but does not restrict the export of the editions or add watermarks to the results.

Those who use Chromebooks, tablets or computers with limited capacities, can find in this web tool a practical solution for the most common graphic editing tasks.

More details about Grafix can be found in his website, from which you can access this editor in your normal version or also in a light edition, designed for lower speed connections.