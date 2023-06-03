GPT-4: OpenAI says its AI has ‘human-level performance’ on tests

GPT-4 is built by OpenAI GSTech / Alamy Stock Photo

The AI behind popular chatbot ChatGPT has been updated to a new version known as GPT-4 – and many people have already been unknowingly exposed to the newest AI’s supposedly improved capabilities for weeks prior to the announcement.

OpenAI, the company that developed GPT-4, says it “spent 6 months making GPT-4 safer and more aligned” so that the AI is less likely to produce “disallowed content” in response to human users’ queries. GPT-4 delivers “human-level performance” and outperforms its predecessor, GPT-3.5, on many simulated exams …