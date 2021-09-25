GPS Video Logger, an app to create videos of your route and location on the map

Those who usually go on excursions or take bicycle rides, have the habit of recording their journey. This can be quite fun both to measure our times and to have a view of the landscape we are exploring. But today we want to present you a very interesting application because it allows you to create videos of your journey along with your position on the map.

This means that you can have audiovisual material with the real view of your route and at the same time, with your position on the map. Its name is GPS Video Logger.

So you can have a video of your journey and your position on the map

Those who usually do this type of outdoor activities only have the possibility of recording their journey on video. What has to do with positions on the map, can be registered by other applications, although a video is not generated about it. On the contrary, we can see a graph with the path we take and some other data. That is why GPS Video Logger is such an interesting app, because it creates a video of both views.

In that sense, when you use this application you will have a video on a divided screen where you will have the real view at the top and the position on the map at the bottom. It should also be noted that the app is free, however, it is not available in Google Playstore. That is why, to install it, we must download its APK from the project’s repository on GitHub.

The only strictly necessary requirement for everything to go well when making this recording is that you do not lose your connection to the network. This is motivated by the fact that the app uses the internet connection to carry the position on the map.

To start recording, everything is a matter of launching the app and touching the icon of the function. At the end, the video file and another in GPX format will be generated, which is the animation of the point on the map. In addition to creating videos with your route and location on the map, you can also play it from the same application. If you like outdoor or hiking activities, this app will come in handy.

To obtain the, follow this link.