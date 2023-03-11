Gowalla is back to make it easy to set up in-person meetups with friends in the real world

Gowalla, who was a direct rival to Foursquare until shortly before its closure in 2012, taking into account that months before it became a travel guide, returns to the social media scene many years later, although now with a different approach, although it will continue to be based on location registration in the physical world.

The new Gowalla, which is arriving in private beta in the Apple application store this week, integrates a social map function and a messaging service to help people establish meetings and plans with their “real” friends.



A veteran of the social web who returns completely renewed

To liven up the experience, the mobile application has a completely casual interface, turning more towards a completely youthful experience, having Nintendo’s Animal Crossing as one of the main sources of inspiration, as we came to tell a little over two years ago, yes Well it does not include augmented reality function.

Basically, users will collect their favorite places in their accounts, and they will share privately with family and friends where they are and where they are going, and through the integrated messaging function, make plans and meetings with those friends possible « real” that can be found nearby.

Helping to do more outside of mobile screens

In the midst of the post-pandemic era, it is intended that users can get off the screens and resume face-to-face meetings in the physical world, trying to be reachable and locate real friends who can be found nearby to create new meetings.

The developers share that they will meet this weekend at the SXSW meeting in Austin, Texas, where they can share more information about it. For now, access will be by invitation, there is a waiting list, although users will be able to skip that list by becoming part of Street Team, there are two modalities, each with a different price.

It is now a matter of seeing how this platform evolves over time, although its direct rival Foursquare, and more directly, Swarm, has long ceased to have a great weight on social platforms, so perhaps its arrival allows more competition from platforms such as Snapchat and any other that has social maps.

Link: Gowalla