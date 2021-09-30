Government plan to build affordable housing ‘an absolute failure’ says Mary Lou McDonald

A Government plan to build affordable housing has been described as an “absolute failure” after it emerged only eight homes will be delivered this year.

In October 2018, the Government announced the fund to deliver 6,200 properties to rent or buy over a three-year period.

The €310million scheme was to provide properties on local authority land.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said no affordable homes to rent or buy were delivered in 2019 or last year.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed in a parliamentary question to Sinn Fein’s Eoin O Broin that only eight affordable homes to purchase would be delivered by the end of this year.

Ms McDonald described the plan as “an absolute failure”.

She told the Dail: “I think that’s a slap in the face to every person who’s in housing need across the state.

“I wanted to ask you, therefore, Taoiseach do you accept that this scheme has been an absolute failure? And can you explain to us how it is that you will only deliver eight affordable homes this year?”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the 2018 initiative did not lead to an affordable home provision.

He added: “We were not in an Executive position to determine that or deliver that we are now. I’m very focused on delivering on the commitments within the Housing For All strategy now we are emerging from Covid-19.

“Progress is being made in relation to a number of programmes, the first affordable homes will be developed in Cork this year, and the engagement has happened with local authorities to reform the service sites initiative schemes.” However, Ms McDonald accused Fianna Fail and Fine Gael of “recycling failed policies” in its plan.

She claimed the Housing For All plan caters for the interests of big developers, large land owners, institutional investors and not those in housing need.

Ms McDonald added: “You’re big on targets, and very, very low on delivery. That’s the reality.”

Mr Martin defended the Government’s delivery of homes over the last 18 months, referring to the number of lockdowns and its impact on the construction industry.

