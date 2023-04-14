Government may tax all imports, ASUS ROG Phone 7 launches and more | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition we will talk about the measure that the government is studying to end the exemption for imports, in addition to the ASUS ROG Phone 7 line finally being made official in the global market. Among other issues, we also have the official launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Apple giving up the capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 line and the external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which may be a little bigger. - Advertisement -

Government removes Correios from privatization program

President Lula excluded Correios and six other state-owned companies from the National Privatization Program. The measure was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette last week. Here's what book people say they've read … but haven't actually done it After the publication of the decree, the government foresees a reinvestment in the structure of Correios so that the state-owned company can meet the demands of e-commerce, in addition to strengthening its presence in small municipalities. It should be remembered that former President Jair Bolsonaro included Correios and other state-owned companies in the privatization program in 2019. However, the project has been stalled in the Senate Economic Affairs Committee since 2021. Thus, as the government cannot privatize state-owned companies without authorization from the National Congress, privatization ended up becoming unfeasible.

External screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has size revealed in leak

This week, Ross Young, CEO of DSCC, revealed that the external screen of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be much larger than that found on its predecessor. For him, such a panel can reach 3.8 inches. Young claims that he has been constantly consulting Samsung's production chain for news and the sources not only confirmed the size of the display but also indicated that assembly of the foldable should begin in June. Thus, the external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be larger than the one found on the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which measures around 3.26 inches. That is, a considerable advance compared to the 1.9 inches of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. On the other hand, the same sources say that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should have an internal screen of 7.6 inches and an external one of 6.2 inches, and its weight will be 254 grams. That is, 9 grams lighter than the Z Fold 4. For now, Samsung does not confirm the veracity of the leak. Therefore, as you already know, everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

Apple may abandon capacitive button design on the iPhone 15 line

According to information obtained by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may have decided to abandon the project to include capacitive buttons on the new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Sources inform that this will be necessary because the Cupertino giant encountered technical problems to implement the solution. Furthermore, the move was causing difficulties for some vendors. For now, it’s still unclear if Apple will even include a change in the switch that activates silent mode, causing it to be converted into a simple clickable button. In addition, Kuo also does not know whether the volume buttons will be unified in a more elongated option. In any case, the analyst says that Apple has been testing several options in its engineering laboratories. Finally, collaborating with Kuo’s report, Jeff Pu, a second leaker, said that probably the capacitive buttons should only hit the market on the iPhone 16 line in 2024.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra appears in real image and has confirmed release date

In a post shared this Wednesday morning, Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be made official to the world on April 18. The event should take place in Beijing, and the presentation can be followed via social networks. Commenting on the subject, the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that, despite not being in the post, we may also have the presentation of the Xiaomi Pad 6 line of tablets at the conference. It should be remembered that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra should be announced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD Plus resolution and that it has a rate between 1 and 120 Hz, while the set of rear cameras will be formed by four 50 MP sensors. The processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there are variants with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage and native Android 13. Finally, the battery should be 4,900 mAh and support fast charging of 90W wired and 50W wireless.

Police warn of risk of plugging devices into public outlets at airports

According to the FBI, the United States federal police, USB charging stations in public places can be modified by hackers to install malicious software on your device or access your personal data. This type of attack is called juice jacking and can compromise your sensitive information such as passwords, contacts, photos and messages. To avoid this risk, the authority recommends that you bring your own charger and plug it into a wall socket or use an external portable battery. You should also avoid using USB cables left behind by other people, as they may contain extra chips that install malware on your device without you noticing. In addition, it is essential to keep your operating system and applications up to date. That is, all care is little. Public charging stations are – as the saying goes – a handy tool, but they can become a pitfall for unsuspecting travelers who just want to charge their devices.

ASUS launches ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate in the global market

ASUS has finally released the new ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate. The smartphones bring that characteristic design of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s gamer line – that is, with kittens – and are made of glass. As for the specifications, both feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of up to 165 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, up to 16 GB of RAM with up to 512 GB of memory and a 50 MP main camera. In addition, we also have a 32 MP front camera, stereo sound, 5G connection, 6,000 mAh battery with 65W charging and native Android 13. ASUS even says that the devices should receive two versions of Android and four years total of security updates. Finally, the biggest difference between the ROG 7 and the Ultimate version is the design, since the second has a customizable external display and features an extra port so that the Aeroactive Portal accessory can further expand the cooling power.

