Government creates rules to guarantee exemption on purchases of up to US$ 50 on international websites

The Ministry of Finance published new rules for international purchases made over the internet. According to the text, the government will stop charging import tax for purchases worth up to $50.

However, the companies responsible for the sale must be part of a federal compliance program and must also pay the 17% ICMS. With the change, retailers that do not comply with the new requirements will continue to have their shipments taxed.

The ordinance published this Friday (30) stipulates that the rules should start to apply from August 1st.