Government creates rules to guarantee exemption on purchases of up to US$ 50 on international websites

The Ministry of Finance published new rules for international purchases made over the internet. According to the text, the government will stop charging import tax for purchases worth up to $50.
However, the companies responsible for the sale must be part of a federal compliance program and must also pay the 17% ICMS. With the change, retailers that do not comply with the new requirements will continue to have their shipments taxed.
The ordinance published this Friday (30) stipulates that the rules should start to apply from August 1st.
The measure also changes the previous rule, which provided for exemption for purchases of up to US$ 50 for international remittances between individuals. Now, companies that follow the rules will be able to participate, and the collection of ICMS has become mandatory.
As for the program that companies will have to adhere to, the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue published a series of criteria that need to be followed.
- provide the consumer with detailed information on the amounts of taxes, postal fees and other expenses;
- place in the package sent in a visible way, in the field of the sender, the brand and the name of the company;
- carry out the fight against embezzlement and smuggling;
- make the regular transfer of the taxes collected.
These companies also need to collect ICMS so that purchases of up to US$50 are not taxed. With the measure coming into force, the tendency is for international retailers such as Shein, AliExpress, Shopee and others to be part of the compliance program.
With this, customers will be able to be informed of the total prices of the items already with the collection of Import Tax and ICMS at the time of purchase. In this case, these orders will receive a stamp and will arrive more quickly at the consumer’s residence, since they will receive the “green light” during the transport process.