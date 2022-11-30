Gotham Knights gets free update with online co-op

Released at the end of October, Gotham Kinights is the new game in the Batman Universe that sees Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin try to take care of the safety of the residents of Gotham City after the death of Batman. This week, the game received a free update that brings two new co-ops to the game: Heroic Raid and Skirmishes.

In Gotham Knights main campaign, players can choose from one of four heroes available to patrol the city and solve the dozens of crimes scattered across the map, but this week, the game has gained a very attractive add-on to add even more fun. Heroic Raid is an online co-op mode that allows players to team up in teams of 4 to explore the depths of Gotham City facing enemies and completing challenges across 30 action-packed levels. This mode features a new threat that is the source of all chaos, the highly advanced lifeform Starro the Conqueror, as well as the half-man, half-bat creature, the Man-Bat, which is under Starro’s control. .

Confrontos is a cooperative mode for two players in which they can face enhanced versions of the main supervillains in the game, Mister Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul. Defeating these villains in Showdown mode will reward players with new gear designs and unique colors for the heroes’ outfits and the Batcycle.