Gorilla Glass Victus+ could debut with the Samsung Galaxy S22 family

One of the differences that we find in high-end smartphones compared to other devices is the degree of protection of the glass that protects the screen and, in some cases, also the back cover.

Corning is the most used manufacturer in the high range and, in its catalog, it has different generations of protection against scratches and bumps.

Gorilla Glass Victus, presented in 2020, is the latest generation and, therefore, the company’s most resistant, and is present in some of the most advanced smartphones of the moment.

As we have known, it will soon arrive Gorilla Glass Victus+, which will be the reinforced successor to the Gorilla Glass Victus.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the new generation of Gorilla Glass is just a few weeks away from debuting, as The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will come with Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will undoubtedly have more advanced features than the other two models and according to this source, it will come with what is called “super clear glass”, although we still don’t know what this term means.