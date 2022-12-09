Gorilla Glass Victus 2: More resistance to drops and scratches

- Advertisement -

Corning has released Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the successor to the Victus that was announced in 2020, with increased drop resistance. Corning claims Gorilla Glass has been used in eight billion devices, across 45 major brands, and 85 percent of shoppers in China, India, and the US rank durability as the most important factor when purchasing glass. smart phones.

Today’s smartphones are very prone to damage, as the glass is quite fragile and due to the thinner and lighter designs. Also, the greater the diagonal of the screen, the greater the stress on the glass when dropped. Corning’s latest generation Gorilla Glass Victus 2 it focuses more on drop resistance. The company has adopted a new glass composition that will potentially save devices from accidental drops onto rough surfaces. Asphalt can leave scratches on the screen, while concrete, in the worst case, can shatter the glass on the screen.

Corning claims that the drop performance of the Victus 2 has improved to 1 meter with 80 grit and up to 2 meters with 180 grit. In laboratory tests, the state-of-the-art glass withstands 1-meter drops onto concrete, while surviving two-meter drops onto an asphalt surface. Victus 2 also guarantees Two times better scratch resistance than previous versions and four times better performance compared to its competitors.

Corning claims that “Today’s smartphones weigh nearly 15% more and screen sizes are up to 10% larger than four years ago, increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the likelihood of crashes. damage”. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines toughness for consumers and OEMs.” The new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 works for smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, cameras and other devices. Smartphones with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are expected to hit the market in the coming months.