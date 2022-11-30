Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is specially designed to protect the new generation of smartphones

Corning has announced the availability of its new generation of protective glass for smartphones, the Victus 2.

If we talk to you about glass of smartphone screen protection, there’s probably only one name that comes to mind: Gorilla Glass. Corning’s toughened glass sheets are a hit with smartphone makers, and it will soon be sixteen that it lasts. The American company has unveiled its new reinforced glass formula for smartphone use, Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Corning claims that it has perfected its product to improve the resistance of new generations of cell phones. According to the manufacturer, our new electronic gadgets are 10% wider and 15% heavier on average. This makes them all the more fragile in the event of a shock or fall. Since the Victus 2 protective glass is thinner than before, it does not offer additional protection against scratches.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is designed to protect ever larger and heavier smartphones

On the other hand, it is specifically designed to withstand drops on rough floors such as concrete and asphalt. According to the company’s YouTube video, a phone with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection can fall without damage from a height of one meter onto concrete, and from two meters onto asphalt. Many observers will be quick to criticize the testing procedures, which are admittedly highly unrealistic.

No matter what, with more than 8 billion smartphones adorned with Gorilla Glass protection, Corning has established itself as the benchmark brand in protective glass. The first generation of Victus equips the Pixel 7 Pro from Google or the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from Samsung, among others. According to David Velasquez, CEO of Gorilla Glass, says the first unbreakable smartphone hasn’t been created yet, but the company is working on it, it’s only a matter of time. According to him, the real challenge to come is the creation of a foldable glass for the use of smartphones such as the Motorola Razr 2 and other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Smartphones equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are still being developed. evaluation at the manufacturers and should arrive on the market in the coming months.

Source : Corning