GoPro presents its new HERO11 Black cameras

is one of the leading brands in action and has just introduced a new series, the that arrive in three versions: standard, Creator and Mini.

The most outstanding novelty of the HERO11 Black is a new 1/1.9″ sensor capable of capturing 10-bit color at resolutions up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second. The new sensor can work with 8:7 aspect ratios, which will make it easier for users to crop 16:9 cinematic shots and extra tall 9:16 vertical shots from the same video footage.

The new sensor also enables a digital lens call HyperView, which offers the widest 16:9 angle video available on a GoPro camera to date. The goal is to make shots of activities like biking down a mountain look even faster.

All cameras in the HERO11 Black family launch the technology HyperSmooth 5.0 that promises greater stability in videos than previous generations. It also includes an in-camera horizon lock to keep footage steady even if the camera rotates a full 360 degrees during capture. GoPro has included three new nighttime time-lapse presets for capturing star trails or vehicle light trails in its new cameras.

Highlight the Hero 11 Black Mini model for being different from its two older sisters. It offers all the same performance of the HERO11 Black in a significantly smaller form factor and a simple one-button design. The ‘Mini’ skips the video preview screens and adds additional mounting tabs to the rear of the camera body.

Regarding autonomy, the manufacturer has improved its battery technology enduro promising a significantly longer recording time, especially in locations with cool and moderate temperatures. Overall design-wise, they look identical to last year’s HERO 10 Black.

GoPro HERO11 Black, price and availability

All three versions of this series are compatible with GoPro’s subscription service, which includes unlimited cloud backups and a no-questions-asked replacement policy for $49.99 per year. The subscription offers automatic video highlights made from images and videos uploaded to the GoPro Quik app on your mobile phone.

In terms of versions and prices are the following:

HERO11 Black It is now available worldwide with an introductory offer that includes a one-year subscription to the GoPro service for 449.98 euros. ($399.98 in the US)

It is now available worldwide with an introductory offer that includes a one-year subscription to the GoPro service for 449.98 euros. ($399.98 in the US) HERO11 Black Creator Edition It is also available with the year of subscription and the addition of some of the most used accessories with these cameras, for 659.98 euros. ($579.98 in the US)

It is also available with the year of subscription and the addition of some of the most used accessories with these cameras, for 659.98 euros. ($579.98 in the US) HERO11 Black Mini It will be available from October 25 for 349 euros. ($299)

