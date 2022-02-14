GoPro does not want to sell only action cameras: it already works on equipment for professional use

The GoPro company is one of the great recognized in the photography sector thanks to the superb quality of its action cameras. It boasts an acclaimed catalog of sports models, and as announced, they intend to add two new models, which would accompany the already well-known Hero and Max cameras.

Last Thursday, the founder and director of the company, Nick Woodman, in addition to offering the results of the company, announced that GoPro is working to bring new, more specialized cameras to the marketbut without neglecting the use of its usual technology.

A change in your business model

Since GoPro launched the Hero 8 camera, it has changed its sales, bringing only flagship models to market. They decided to sell their older but more vitaminized models instead of working on the manufacture of new cameras. The usual thing in the company was that it had several devices in its Hero line, one of the most appreciated, with cameras in white, black and silver, such as the Hero 3 and 7, along with the Session models, which did not have the screen in the back.

enlarge photo GoPro Hero9 GoPro

But GoPro wants more so they want to launch new models of specialized cameras to expand their business model and, in the words of Nick Woodman, “attract new groups of users”.

What will the next cameras that GoPro prepares be like?

Woodman’s idea is attack the professional market, so they want to target premium solutions that suit all kinds of uses. For example, today they have action cameras of all kinds, including models with the capacity to record 360 degrees and that are perfect for creating virtual reality-oriented content. But they want to offer more products.

enlarge photo GoPro Hero8 GoPro

However, they have made it clear that the main technologies that the brand’s action cameras have would still be present. Something logical if we take into account the success of Hypersmooth, the complete stabilization system of the firm and that ensures that the videos come out without those annoying tremors caused by different reasons, either by having a bad pulse or by cycling down a Mountain.

We will have to see what the manufacturer wants to surprise us with. Let us remember that the IFA in Berlin, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world, will be held in September of this year, so it is very likely the perfect event for GoPro to surprise us with its new cameras.

We have no information about it, but taking into account that the firm wants to launch models for professional use, we can speculate on the possibility that they present thermal cameras or even models aimed at the film industry.

>