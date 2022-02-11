Search here...
Google’s work to extend dynamic themes to all Android 12 devices

By: Brian Adam

Android 12 has come with many new features, including its new visual style guide called Material You, highlighting the ability to dynamically generate an entire visual theme based on the chosen background image.

With the arrival of a greater number of Android devices, from different brands, and with the most recent version of this mobile operating system, Google wants to ensure that users of these mobile devices can have this feature in a similar way, regardless of from the manufacturer of your mobile device.

In this way, it will try to prevent other manufacturers from generating similar features on their own or without this capacity, preventing them from bringing it to the users of their mobile devices.

Homogenizing the experience on all devices with Android 12

In this regard, the company has announced that it is working in collaboration with the main mobile phone manufacturers to implement this capability in the systems of their mobile models.

More specifically, they point out that:

As more Android 12 devices arrive in the coming months, our OEM partners are working with us to ensure that key design APIs, especially around dynamic color, work consistently across the Android ecosystem so that developers can rest easy and users can benefit from a cohesive experience.

And so that the new dynamic themes have support for a greater number of applications, it is aimed at developers presenting them with a series of guides and tools to use in their applications and join the list of applications that already support dynamic themes, including Google’s own applications, which are the ones that already have support for this capability to a greater extent.

They emphasize that:

Google apps – Gmail, Photos, Chrome and many more – have used the same tools and guidance to bring the color story to life in their brand experiences, and we’re excited you’re on board too.

Developers who want to integrate support for Android 12 dynamic themes will get Material Theme Builder and Material Color Utilities updates with the necessary tools for design and implementation over the coming months, according to Google.

More information: Google

