Google’s spring news for Android, Chrome OS and Wear OS

Within the framework of the official celebration of the MWC 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Google has just presented a series of minor news for this coming spring for both Android and Chrome OS, and also for Wear OS, looking for users of devices under These operating systems are more productive and efficient, with some innovations also focused on accessibility and entertainment.

First of all, Google points to the news that will soon reach Google Keep, its notes application. Google Keep users will soon be able to manage their notes and lists right from the homepage widget itself. For those who have a watch under Wear OS, Google said that users will have two new shortcuts with which they can create notes and to-do lists with a simple touch on the watch face.



Continuing in the productivity section, Google also announces that Google Drive on Android will allow annotations on PDF files, being able to use a stylus or your own finger, being able to choose the thickness of the stroke depending on the needs in each case.

From productivity to personalization, and more

On the other hand, regarding audio, Google Meet extends the noise cancellation function in video calls to a greater number of mobile devices running Android, avoiding distractions with background noise such as those related to nearby construction, maintenance of outdoor gardens, among others that may occur during the course of the video calls.

In addition, Google points out that very soon it will be possible to pair Bluetooth headphones on ChromeOS laptops through Fast Pair in a simple way, involving a single touch away. In addition, if you already have headphones linked to the Android device itself, the Chromebook itself (ChromeOS) can also automatically connect to the same headphones.

In terms of accessibility, Google says that Chrome on Android is now capable of increasing content, “including text, images, video and interactive controls”, by up to 300%, while preserving the design of the web .

The magnifications can be set by default so you don’t have to change it every time Chrome opens. Those interested can already try this feature in the beta version of Chrome, although it will reach other users this coming March.

Wear OS 3+ will feature two new display and sound modes to improve the accessibility of the watch, describing that:

Mono audio can help limit disorientation caused by split audio, while color correction and grayscale modes give you more options for your watch face.

And finally, to liven up the experiences, Google says that it is already possible to combine different emojis in Emoji Kitchen to offer more relevant responses and share the results with friends. And over the next week, “new and fun” will arrive at the one-touch payment function in Google Wallet to confirm transactions in physical stores.

More info/Image Credit: Google