Google’s pressure campaign for Apple to adopt the RCS standard

, as the main promoter of the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard with which it wants to replace the old SMS and MMS for communications between users of mobile devices, is now launching a to pressure to the RCS messaging standard on its mobile devices.

With the motto “Get The Message”, Google tries to show the inconveniences that Android and iOS users have when communicating with each other, especially when iOS users try to send messages to Android users through the iMessage app.



On the enabled website they point out that:

It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing prompts, not texting over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other. Razer Blade 14, the most compact and powerful 14 ″ laptop on the market

And this is the solution they propose, also inviting users to communicate with Apple through social networks to send them all the campaign website:

Apple converts text messages between iPhone and Android phones into SMS and MMS, obsolete technologies from the 1990s and 2000s. But Apple may adopt RCS, the modern industry standard, for these threads. Solving the problem without switching your conversations from iPhone to iPhone and improving messaging for everyone.

Also keep in mind that this experience is also because Apple has decided not to offer a version of iMessage for Android usersallowing Google to reinforce its argument for the company with the bitten apple to adopt the RCS standard, so that the communication experience between users of different mobile platforms is much better.

It is clear that Google offers its campaign website with a focus on direct communication between users without going through the different existing messaging services, which requires you to be in them to be able to participate with others, although at the end of the campaign website campaign recommend two of the most popular messaging services today: WhatsApp and Signal.

In this way, if in recent years, Google has not been clear enough to Apple, now it turns to users to join forces so that all of them get the message across to Apple and change their minds regarding the RCS standard.

Link: Get The Message