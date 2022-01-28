Google’s Play Store is once again a security problem: 470 ‘apps’ under suspicion

It is still incredible that Google appeals to users not to download applications on their Android smartphones outside the official store, for security reasons, with the intention that malware does not sneak in, and that on its pages we continue to have the threat of some apps that hide viruses or worse. But it is so, and it has happened again. On this occasion it has been the Zimperium research team that has sounded the alarm, as it has found a more than relevant batch of applications that hide threats inside them that do not beat around the bush, and that try to access the bank accounts from which they are downloaded to steal small amounts of money that, in most cases, go completely unnoticed. You look at the applications that are In total, there are 470 applications that have used this system that seeks, not so much to empty a user’s accounts, as to obtain from him a small amount that represents a fortune when that process is repeated millions of times. times around the world. On average, that amount that users ended up paying barely exceeded 13 euros (about 15 dollars). You can see the complete list of these more than 470 applications by accessing this link, on GiitHub, where all those that are potentially dangerous and that at this time have already been removed from the Android Play Store appear. Even so, you would do well to uninstall them from your smartphone to avoid potential threats that could arrive by the same route. Although Spain has been affected by the performance of these applications, researchers have pointed to India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Bulgaria, Iraq and Tunisia as the most affected, where cybercriminals have reaped the main bulk of the profits from these attacks. The action procedure was very simple: the attackers were able to intercept the response of the servers with a code when users installed or used the application, in such a way that they could know the data that identified us, which allowed them to deceive us with an SMS of authentication that activates an app that proceeds to charge our card. A bit convoluted but functional, even more so if this same process is repeated millions of times around many countries in the world. So you know, be careful with the Play Store. >