Google’s Pixel 7 have a sale date, do they arrive before the iPhone?

The arrival on the market Google Pixel 7 (and its Pro brother) is no longer a secret. The Mountain View company itself talked about them at its developer event not long ago. But one of the things he did not say was the date of sale of these smartphones. Well, this one has been leaked.

there were big Doubts in this regard, since some expected the terminals to be official at the end of August and others indicated that Google had in mind no less than November. The fact is that, if what has been published is confirmed, neither one nor the other was right because the chosen moment is more or less in the middle of what we have said. Of course, we have already announced that Apple’s iPhone 14 will be an option for purchase before.

The day the new Pixel 7 can be bought

According to the information that has been revealed, Google has already established the date on which this terminal will go on sale, which will arrive with the Android 13 operating system (which will officially be deployed in September) without modifications. It is the following: the October thirteenth of this year 2022. Therefore, we are talking about autumn and, if the company’s way of working is maintained, its strong sales moment should be Christmas.

It remains to be seen the regions in which the new Google Pixel 7 can be purchased initially. Apart from the US, as usual, many of the European ones will also have their own units -such as Germany and France-. We’ll see what happens with Spainwhere sometimes you can get the smartphones of this company from the first moment and, in others, it does not even go on sale officially.

Some things that are known about this smartphone

From the moment Google first talked about this phone. There are several data that have been known and that are given by officials. An example is the use of second generation Tensor processor of the company itself. That will be accompanied by adequate memory options for the times: 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 gigabytes of storage space. Besides, the main camera seems to have a sensor of 50 megapixels which will help one more for the wide angle and one for the telephoto.

As far as prices are concerned, it seems that the Google Pixel 7 can be especially aggressive in the market, which is good for users. So the option basic could be priced around 650 euros, while the Pro variant could go up to €850. It is not that they are the cheapest on the market, but within the high range they are among those that offer a fairly good relationship with their quality if everything that is said about them is confirmed.

