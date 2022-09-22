Google’s new Chromebook can be repaired by yourself

More and more electronic devices are being manufactured using recycled materials, and so are the number of initiatives that allow users to repair their electronic devices themselves.

In this last aspect, we have initiatives launched just a month ago, such as Samsung Self-Repair, Samsung’s program in collaboration with iFixit, so that users can acquire original parts to repair their Galaxy devices, or even Apple has also one month with its Self Repair program to enable self-repair of select MacBook models.



Seeking the greatest sustainability of electronic devices

In general terms, the aim is to reduce the impact on the environment, allowing the life of electronic devices to be prolonged, taking into account the high volume of people in the world who use electronic devices.

has also released models of s made from recycled materials, but now it also has a new Chromebook model designed so that the user himself can also be able to repair it himself, changing the parts that are necessary, and also offering possibilities for customizing the device.

It’s about the new Framework Laptop Chromebook Editionmanufactured by Google in association with the firm specializing in repairable computers Framework, which we have already told you about, having a cost of 999 dollars, and that for the moment will be marketed in the United States and Canada, with the sale set for the month of December, although currently available for advance orders.

Google says it’s made with a 50% post-consumer recycled aluminum, being a durable, powerful, slim, lightweight device designed to last. Among the possibilities:

You can upgrade your laptop’s memory and storage and replace key parts like the screen, battery, and webcam without replacing the entire laptop. And if you ever want to change the look of your Framework laptop, just change the bezel with different colors

Framework has been based on a laptop model already available on the market, the Framework Laptop, which has Windows 11 as the operating system, to create the new Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, which will integrate ChromeOS as the operating system, being $50 cheaper.

Google also reminds that:

Chromebooks are energy efficient, providing up to 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. They’re also built to last, with automatic updates for up to eight years that keep you running quickly and securely. And all the Google apps that run on it, like Drive, Photos, and Gmail, run on Google Cloud, the cleanest cloud in the industry.

And the recommendation of ChromeOS Flex could not be missing for those who want to prolong the useful life of their PC or Mac:

The cloud-first operating system for PC and Mac is fast and secure, giving you the sustainability-focused benefits of ChromeOS at no cost.

And just in case Chromebooks can’t handle it anymore, Google recommends searching for “electronics recycling near me” to find nearby verified device recycling services.

More information: Google

Image Credit: Framework