google's folding mobile reappears: filtered a pixel fold benchmark

With folding mobile phones still taking its first steps in the market, but showing that they can become a solid category for sale in a short time, few manufacturers want to be left out. We already have Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and others on the train, and another of those who would already have the purchased ticket is Google.

For a long time there has been talk of the existence of a mobile phone of the Pixel family with the folding screen. The rumored Google Pixel Fold has shown signs of life at different times but we have not yet seen it arrive officially, and now a benchmark it seems to leave clues again of its existence.

A benchmark of the Google Pixel Fold appears

When it comes to the leaks of Google products for the mobile phone sector, we have only seen three of the four products that have been leaked. They are the Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 5a, with the arrival in Spain of the first two apparently guaranteed for this same year 2022. The fourth in dispute, the Google Pixel Fold, is still pending to be seen officially and now it has just been shown again.

In this case we are talking about a performance test, a benchmark filtering the telephone, which, as is often the case in this type of case, should be met with a certain degree of skepticism. Performance tests have proven falsifiable in past cases so must not become irrefutable proof of the existence of a device, but still we tell you that the supposed Google Pixel Fold has reappeared.

We are facing the test of a certain Google Pipit, codename of the future Google Pixel Fold whose name is not official either, and which shows a power similar to that exhibited by the Google Pixel 6 presented weeks ago. In this case we would have 12GB of RAM on board the device under test and the scores displayed would corroborate the presence of the Google Tensor, the processor developed by Google with the help of Samsung.

Given that Google is already developing a version of Android 12 for folding and large diagonal screens, the one known until now as Android 12L or Android 12 ‘Large’, everything indicates that the Google Pixel Fold may be a reality within not too long. , Y Maybe Android 12L would debut aboard the Pixel Fold itself in the coming months. While that happens, we are still waiting to have more information on this folding screen Google Pixel Fold.

