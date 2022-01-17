Google’s foldable will be called the Pixel Notepad and will be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to leaks

Rumors about a folding mobile developed directly by Google are still going strong despite the fact that at the end of last year it seemed that the company canceled it: according to sources familiar with Google’s plans, the phone would be called Pixel Notepad; a name that would differentiate it from other similar mobiles, such as the Galaxy Z Fold.

Three years ago the first folding mobiles came to light commercially with an exorbitant cost and serious doubts about their usefulness. Even so, this inauguration of the flexible format indicated a trend that would end up paving the way for the popularization of folding mobiles. After those first models we already have “not exorbitant” price mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the proof. And Google could walk on this path.

Google Pixel Notepad: foldable and with Android 12L

Rumors about that folding Google Pixel have been flying over the news for months. Benchmarks, the possible cancellation and the appearance of the possible phone in the latest beta of Android 12L, the roller coaster that Google has put us on you can only end up with the mobile presented or said phone so disappeared like the Pixel Watch. Due to the presence of leaks, we would bet on the former.

9to5Google echoed a possible internal change that would denote the uninterrupted development of the aforementioned folding mobile. Google would have opted to call it Pixel Notepad, a name that makes its ability to offer a large screen very clear. And, based on the animations introduced in Android 12L, the Google Pixel Notepad would unfold horizontally, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The type of folding is not the only thing that is related to the Galaxy Z Fold 3: the sources consulted by 9to5Google assure that Google would be contemplating a lower price for its Pixel Notepad. That is, and given the cost of Samsung’s most expensive foldable, Google’s would cost less than 1,809 euros. To be a first model is not a bad bet; As long as everything is fulfilled, of course.

According to the leak, the Google Pixel Notepad would have a lower price than the 1,809 euros of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The sources consulted by 9to5Mac are aware of the development of the Pixel, but we must question them just like any other rumor or leak. The aforementioned Google Pixel Notepad would include a Tensor processor and 12 GB of RAM. It will surely offer an AMOLED LTPO panel at 120 Hz maximum rate, it would not be strange if Samsung itself manufactured it.

Via | 9to5Google