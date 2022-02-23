Google’s first foldable phone could arrive sooner than expected. When?

Google knows that the future of telephony goes through folding phones. One of the clearest examples is seen on the website that it launched to advertise Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold family of phones, or the Android 12L version, which has been specifically designed for this type of smartphone with a folding screen.

In addition, the Mountain View-based company has been working on its own folding phone for some time, a device that will surely bet on the Tensor processor of the latest members of the Pixel family.

As expected, Google hasn’t said anything about its next foldable Pixel, but little by little we have been receiving information about it. And the last one is really interesting, since the presentation date of this terminal will be before or expected.

Or this is what emerges from the message published by Ross Young, CEO of DSCC, through his Twitter account and in which he has indicated that Google’s folding phone will arrive this year 2022.

What can we expect from the Pixel Fold?

It’s back! Looks like Google’s foldable Pixel will start panel production in Q3’22 and launch in Q4’22.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

As indicated by Young, the Mountain View-based company intends to launch its first mobile phone with a folding screen during the fourth quarter of this 2022. According to the CEO of DSCC, Production of the Pixel Fold’s folding screen panels will start during the third quarter of the year, so the units will be available for sale in the fourth quarter.

And the truth is that the published information fits perfectly with previous releases of Pixel by Google models. The latest Pixel 6 series was released on October 6, so it makes perfect sense for the big G to introduce the Pixel 7 series alongside a Pixel Fold on these dates.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that Google is expected to hold its annual developer conference in May.where you could show the phone with the intention of creating hype before its imminent launch.

As for the design or features of this Pixel FoldAt the moment it is a complete mystery. Rumors suggest that it will have a price of around $1,400, although nothing else is known.

But we can speculate with some details. For example, the relationship between Samsung and Google is very good. Both companies collaborate on projects related to the ecosystem of the great G, such as the launch of Wear OS 4. Therefore, It would make all the sense in the world that Samsung was in charge of manufacturing the screen of the first folding Pixel.

But, until Google confirms this data or officially presents its smartphone with a folding screen, at the moment they are nothing more than rumours…

