Google’s Files app gets new design update with even more Material You

The Files app Googleof the operating system androidreceived a new update with new elements and changes in the design, which was even more focused on the Material You standard, adopted by the company in all its products in recent years. The new update for the application is already available on devices from the Google Pixel line and on some other smartphones that have the Android operating system embedded. The update focused on changing the appearance of the software home page.

As pointed out by the 9to5Google website, the Files had been receiving since 2021 some elements with the Material You patternbut only now, with the arrival of version v1.292.525444002the design style has arrived in full force for the home of the mobile application. The app's "Browse" tab has been redesigned with material-looking touch targets and a cleaner shape. The app as a whole now also features the Material You accent color changes in the background and bottom bar.




