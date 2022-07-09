Google’s experimentation to extend battery life with Chrome

Google is immersed in a new experimentation in Chrome seeking to reduce the energy consumption of the web browser in order to maintain the autonomy of the devices for as long as possible.

In this sense, is experiencing in the versions of Chrome available in the Canary and Dev channels a feature called fast intensive acceleration after load, which is basically aimed at speeding up JavaScript instructions when loading web pages that are open in the background .



Gaining in energy efficiency

When loading web pages in the background, Google performs javascript speedups in Chrome five minutes later, although the new feature performs them ten seconds laterthereby noting a significant improvement in battery life.

As noted on the website of the function in experimentation, with it he achieved a «significant (~10%) improvement in CPU time when all tabs are hidden and silent«, which translates precisely into a longer battery life, also considering that the experiment is being carried out on all supported platforms, including mobile devices, where charging their batteries is quite common.

Those users who wish to access the experimental function in any of the mentioned versions, will be able to access it by putting chrome://flags/#quick-intensive-throttling-after-loading in the browser bar, changing the status to Enabled, and finally restart the browser for the new feature to start working.

In principle there should be no problem with the new function enabled, where in fact Google has not noticed a problem in the course of the operation of this capacity, although users can always redo the steps, with the proviso that in this case, they can change the value of the function to Default or Disabled.

It is already a matter of whether the new function can reach all end users in the future.

Via: GHacks

More information: Google Platform Status