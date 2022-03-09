Google’s dinosaur is no joke: in this great game he takes revenge on all obstacles

The famous Google Chrome dinosaur game has been around for a few years now, appearing every time we don’t have an internet connection. The game is quite simple: the dinosaur advances in a straight line and has to overcome different obstacles jumping and jumping. Until things get serious.

In recent days, a simple but fun game has gone viral. His name is “Revenge Dino”, and he basically tries to the revenge of the Google dinosaur in the face of so many obstacles. A gun and a bad mood, you don’t need more to have the winning formula.

Get involved in shooting with the happy cacti

Dino Revenge couldn’t be a simpler game, but already exceeds 100,000 downloads and has an average rating of 4.9 stars. It has a weight of only 13 megabytes, and does not require any type of additional file. That is why we can play it on any Android from version 4.4.

The operation is very simple, and there is nothing more than shoot everything in front of us. We can move from left to right, move around and even jump to shoot the birds that will reach different heights.

As we progress through the game, it will get more and more complicated, which makes the game even more frenetic and fun. The only catch is that for every three times we die, show an ada pretty honest way to monetize the game without making it too annoying.

For the rest, it is completely free, although we can make donations to the developer. We can play it in dark mode or light modemaking it ideal for adapting games to day and night.