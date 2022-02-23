Google’s dark mode improves significantly with its latest update

Google regularly updates its applications to offer the best user experience. One of the most notable was the arrival of the dark mode in the desktop version of the browser, so you can navigate more comfortably. Although it seems that the big G wants to improve this section. In recent years, Google has been adding a dark mode to its entire suite of tools, including the search engine itself, with the aim of protecting our eyes, especially when they are used in dimly lit environments. And now, Google has just released an enhancement to its dark mode that replaces gray with an all-black version. As reported by colleagues at 9to5Google, the Mountain View-based company has gone to #000000, which is total black, when you activate the dark mode in the browser. Google will protect you more than ever with its new dark mode As we have indicated before, the dark mode serves to protect your eyes, as well as helping to reduce energy consumption by avoiding light tones with the aim of extending your phone’s battery a little more. laptop. And now they have just improved it to go from gray to total black. With this, the tone is duller, so the experience of use in dimly lit environments is more pleasant. On the other hand, we have also been able to see that the tones of the links and web page that you have already visited have also been modified to generate greater contrast and that you can locate them more easily. Of course, although the colleagues at 9to5Google have discovered this improvement in the dark mode of the popular browser, it seems that this new design is not yet available to all users. It is even possible that finally it is not the design that Google’s new dark mode will have, which could bet on an intermediate tone between gray and pure black. It is even possible that the Mountain View-based company ends up offering the possibility of customizing the dark mode in the purest Windows 11 style. As we were saying, some users can already access this new dark mode, but there are even cases in which that they have been able to enjoy it in a timely manner until finally the characteristic gray tone has returned. So it is clear that the American company is testing before a final launch. How to activate the dark mode in the Google search engine In any case, if you want to try the dark mode of the Google search engine, say that the process is extremely simple and will not take more than a few seconds, as you will see later. First, open the Google Chrome browser. Now, go to the Settings options. You will see different sections, you must select AppearanceInside appearance, select ThemesFinally, select the dark theme. >