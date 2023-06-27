googlepixel fold, do it yourself repairs possible thanks to ifixit

Google Pixel Fold will be the first foldable smartphone whose instructions do it yourself repair will be available on iFixit: confirmed in the past few hours by Google itself, speaking with colleagues of 9to5google. Since 2022, the two companies have been collaborating to provide users with guides, tutorials and other valuable resources for fixing their Pixel hardware and replacing components such as batteries, displays and so on; and this tradition will not be interrupted with the Fold (of which, moreover, the first international reviews are starting to come out right now).
This is an important milestone for the leaflet sector, until now considered too fragile (even by the manufacturers themselves) to support do-it-yourself repairs. Competing companies such as Samsung offer professional assistance only at specialized centers or by sending the device directly by post. These options will also be available for the Google fold. The company spokesperson wasn’t too verbose with the details, but he specifically mentioned the also replace the internal display, the most critical and delicate component. In addition to the more predictable battery and components dedicated to its recharge. The precise timing of the release of resources remains to be understood.
We recall that unfortunately the device it will not be available for purchase in Italy, at least for now. However, it is worth summarizing the main technical specifications:
- display:
- External: OLED 5.8″ 1080-2092, 17.4:9, 408ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,550nit peak, Gorilla Glass Victus
- internal: OLED 7.6″ 1840×2208, 6:5, 380ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.450nit peak, protective plastic
- processor: Google Tensor G2
- coprocessor: Titan M2
- memory:
- 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1
- connectivity: 5G (mmWave+sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2 gen 2
- resistence: IPX8
- cameras:
- rear:
- Main 48MP, quad-pixel with 0.8um pixel size, 1/2″ sensor, f/1.7, FOV 82°
- 10.8MP ultra wide angle, 1.25um pixels, 1/3″ sensor, f/2.2, FOV 121.1°
- 10.8MP telephoto, dual-pixel with 1.22um pixel size, 1/3.1″ sensor, f/3.05, FOV 21.9°, 5x optical zoom
- internal front: 8MP, 1.12um pixels, f/2.0, FOV 84°
- external front: 9.5MP dual pixel with 1.22um pixels, f/2.2, FOV 84°
- rear:
- size:
- open: 139.7×158.7×5.8mm
- closed: 139.7×79.5×12.1mm
- weight: 283g
- drums: 4,821mAh, 30W wired fast charging
- colors: Obsidian, Porcelain
- operating system: Android 13