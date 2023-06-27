googlepixel fold, do it yourself repairs possible thanks to ifixit

Google Pixel Fold will be the first foldable smartphone whose instructions do it yourself repair will be available on iFixit: confirmed in the past few hours by Google itself, speaking with colleagues of 9to5google. Since 2022, the two companies have been collaborating to provide users with guides, tutorials and other valuable resources for fixing their Pixel hardware and replacing components such as batteries, displays and so on; and this tradition will not be interrupted with the Fold (of which, moreover, the first international reviews are starting to come out right now).

This is an important milestone for the leaflet sector, until now considered too fragile (even by the manufacturers themselves) to support do-it-yourself repairs. Competing companies such as Samsung offer professional assistance only at specialized centers or by sending the device directly by post. These options will also be available for the Google fold. The company spokesperson wasn’t too verbose with the details, but he specifically mentioned the also replace the internal display, the most critical and delicate component. In addition to the more predictable battery and components dedicated to its recharge. The precise timing of the release of resources remains to be understood.

We recall that unfortunately the device it will not be available for purchase in Italy, at least for now. However, it is worth summarizing the main technical specifications: