Google would have paid hundreds of millions to avoid competition from the Play Store

Talks about at least 24 agreements with major developers, Reuters, in describing the solution that would have been found by Google to maintain the monopoly of the Play Store on the distribution of apps and not having to share the hefty earnings in commissions. Among these one with Activision Blizzard from 120 million a year, for a total of $360 million that in three calendar rounds they would have passed from the treasurers of Mountain View to those of the video game producer and distributor, for stopping the project of an application store in the bud.

Paying millions in order not to lose billions. A US court would be involved in the matter, which is responsible for focusing on the pieces of the payment network set up by Google in order not to have competition. Millions would have left in 2020 also for Riot Games of Tencent: the reality behind League of Legends would have grossed 30 million dollars in one year. Google has stated that the framework is baseless, that the agreements with developers I am the reflection “of healthy competition” writes Reuters, Riot said it wanted to delve into the cards while Activision, contacted for comment, preferred silence.

The deal, the agreement, with Activision Blizzard dates back to January 2020, would have been signed immediately after Google would have learned of the entrepreneurial initiative on an alternative app store to the Play Store. According to the court, an agreement was signed with Riot for “stop work on creating an app store”. The list of big apps that would have signed and received money from Google for “good stars” is extensive: Reuters mentions Nintendo, ubisoftthe developers of the meditation app Calm and the team of Age of Learning.

The discovery took place in the context of legal battle between Google and Epic Games.

Which is infinite and is costing a lot of headaches as well as millions. Thanks to the development house, courts and governments have taken an interest in the issue of third-party payments on the Play Store, and after a long time the first concrete results have been seen. Google recently opened up alternative payment methods for apps distributed from the Play Store in Europe.