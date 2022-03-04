Google Workspace has a new tool to avoid phishing scams

The Google team is implementing a new dynamic that will save users from having to waste time with spam emails or falling victim to phishing.

Although Google services have different functions that filter this type of content, they usually sneak into our inbox. And even if we pay attention, we can easily be fooled by emails that look like they come from contacts or services we use.

For example, we may receive an email mentioning that we have a comment on a Google Docs file, or that someone has mentioned us. To do this, they just have to use a generic template imitating the notifications that Google sends.

So that this isn’t misleading, the Google team is making a small change to the notifications you send from Workspace interactions. From now on, when an email is sent notifying you of an interaction in Google Workspace documents, more information will be added.

As you can see in the image above, not only will the name of the user who initiated the interaction (either a mention or a comment) be included, but also their email address. This will help identify the email as legitimate, as you will be able to verify if it is from a contact, co-worker, etc. And it will save us time trying to analyze if the email is genuine or belongs to a phishing attempt.

Of course, this is not the only option that we must check before opening any link or attachment that appears in an unsolicited email, but it is a detail to take into account. This new dynamic has already begun to be implemented, but it may take time to reach user accounts.