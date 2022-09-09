Google works on feature for quieter phone calls in Android 13

The news was identified by developer Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, who also tweeted instructions for enabling it without root. The shared images also highlight that “Clear Calling” works “on most mobile networks”, but that “it is not available for Wi-Fi calls” and that, even with the function activated, “the content of your call will not be sent to Google”.

You know that distinct and noticeable noise of phone , especially those made in a traditional way? Well, seems to be working on a to make this type of contact clearer with a function found under the name of “Clear Calling”. It is present in the first beta of the quarterly version of 13 and, in its description, promises to reduce background noises during calls.

This function seems to come in the wake of the Google’s efforts to improve noise canceling technologies —and its custom six-core audio chips. First, and most impressively, by using artificial intelligence to suppress background noise, such as the popping of snack bags, keyboard taps, and even the neighborhood dog during Google Meet video meetings. More recently, it’s also one of the promises of the Pixel Buds Pro — the company’s first headphones with active noise cancellation.

Remembering that the product made official in May, with sales open in July for US$ 199 (still unavailable in Europe), has a format designed to create perfection in isolation, in order to prevent the audio from leaking out. Another technology present is the Silent Seal, which maximizes the amount of noise cancelled. The built-in sensors also have the ability to measure pressure in the ear canal in order to provide more comfort.

In terms of battery, the device offers a factory autonomy of up to 11 hours in total listening time, or up to 7 hours with noise cancellation enabled. The case has wireless charging, to make it easy to get back to 100%.