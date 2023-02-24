5G News
Google will update the look of Docs and other productivity apps with Material Design 3

Published on

By Abraham
Google will update the look of Docs and other productivity apps with Material Design 3
Some apps from google productivity should undergo a makeover soon, according to an announcement made by the company itself this Thursday (23). In this sense, services such as Docs, Drive It is Spreadsheets will receive design changes to align with the system Material Design 3.

As you may already know, Gmail’s look has changed recently and some of these features will be implemented for the aforementioned apps. For example, there will be a greater emphasis on the area with the formatting tools in Docs, as you can see in a released image.


Another novelty is the possibility of integrating the app for creating and editing texts with other applications in the same category. In this way, those who use other services such as Notion, ZenDesk, Atlassian, Asana, Coda, Figma, Tableau It is aim you can edit your files in Docs.

According to Google itself, this novelty should arrive for the application in the coming weeks. Likewise, new applications must be implemented for Documentos itself, such as the possibility of voting by emojisthe function stopwatch and more.

Sheets, in turn, will undergo visual changes and will also have the addition of new features, such as a calendar date shortcut for editing documents in the application. Back to Docs, it is worth remembering that Google increased the integration of the contacts app with the web version of the documents service recently.

