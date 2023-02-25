Google will update the look of Docs and other productivity apps with Material Design 3

Some apps from google productivity should undergo a makeover soon, according to an announcement made by the company itself this Thursday (23). In this sense, services such as Docs, Drive It is Spreadsheets will receive design changes to align with the system Material Design 3.

As you may already know, Gmail’s look has changed recently and some of these features will be implemented for the aforementioned apps. For example, there will be a greater emphasis on the area with the formatting tools in Docs, as you can see in a released image.