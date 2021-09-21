Google will update devices from Android 6 with the function to revoke permissions automatically

The permissions that the applications we install receive have become increasingly important and prominent for users. Considering that there is the possibility that certain apps access personal information, Android has put more focus on this. That is why we found the function to automatically revoke permissions in Android 11. This feature removes the permissions granted to apps after a certain time of non-use.

The good news is that Google has announced that all Android devices from version 6, will have this function.

Now smartphones can automatically revoke permissions from Android 6

With the arrival of Android 11, this security feature also came to automatically revoke permissions to those unused apps. Its usefulness is clear from the fact that we can install apps that we no longer use and that could be working in the background, capturing our data. In addition, sometimes we are not aware of the permissions that an app requests and it often happens that many ask for access to areas that they do not really need to work.

To make this update a reality on devices with older versions of Android, the developers will take advantage of the so-called Google Play Services Framework. This is a service that is kept updated to ensure access to the store for all versions. In this way, the function will be deployed for Android versions 6 to 10 and the possibility of automatically revoking permissions will be activated by default.

It should be noted that the Google Play Services Framework update will begin in December of this year. There are thousands of devices that will get the change so it must be one of the most extensive upgrade processes that Android has carried out. With Android 12 just around the corner, this update is great news for those with slightly older devices.