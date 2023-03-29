Google will show extreme heat alerts in search

Google has announced the launch of new extreme heat alerts in its search engine. This tool aims to help people stay safe during heat waves by providing them with useful and accurate information.

The importance of extreme heat information

Heat waves can be very dangerous, especially for the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses. It is important that people have access to accurate and up-to-date information about the weather and the steps they can take to protect themselves during heat waves.

That’s why Google has launched these new extreme heat alerts in its search engine. By searching for extreme heat information, users will be able to see information about when the heat wave is expected to start and end, as well as tips on how to stay cool and avoid heat-related health problems.

The accuracy of the information

Google has worked with the Global Heat Health Information Network to ensure that the information displayed in extreme heat alerts is accurate and useful. The company is committed to providing updated and reliable information to its users, and this collaboration is proof of this.

In addition to extreme heat alerts, Google has launched other tools on its search engine to help people get accurate and useful information on health topics. For example, it recently launched a tool to help people find affordable healthcare facilities near them.

The use of technology for the care of the environment

Google has also released a tool called Tree Canopy that uses artificial intelligence and aerial imagery to help cities understand their current tree cover and better plan their urban forestry initiatives. The tool has been launched in nearly 350 cities around the world, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Mexico City, Paris, Sydney, and Toronto, with plans to expand to thousands more cities this year.

This tool is one more example of how technology can be used to care for the environment and sustainable urban planning. By better understanding a city’s tree cover, it is possible to take steps to increase it and thus improve air quality and citizen health.