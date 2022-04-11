Tech NewsMobile

Google will sell parts and tools to users to repair the Pixel

Google has joined the craze of supplying consumers with original replacement parts for repairing their Pixel phones.

Starting this year, original spare parts for models between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 6 Pro, and also for future Pixel models, will be available on ifixit.com.

This service will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and EU countries where Pixel devices are sold.

All the parts needed for regular Pixel repairs — like batteries, screens, cameras, etc. — They can be purchased individually or as repair kits from iFixit. The latter will include tools such as screwdriver bits and spatulas.

Google says that before it releases a new Pixel model, it makes sure it’s easy to repair, in order to reduce the labor, tools, parts, and materials required for repair.

Making repairs easier is a logical way to extend the life and use of phones. This is part of Google’s strategy on sustainability. The company has made a number of commitments to hardware sustainability.

For example, as of 2022, 100% of Google hardware products contain recycled materials. Also, the idea is to maximize that recycled content as much as possible. Likewise, it is providing the means so that the transport of hardware products from Google to direct customers is 100% neutral in carbon emissions. They also hope to achieve “Zero Waste to landfill” certification in 2022 and completely eliminate plastic packaging by 2025.

To keep old devices running like new for longer and last longer, Google is committed to offer security updates for at least 5 years for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Similarly, Nest connected home devices will be covered with automatic security updates for at least 5 years from the date they go on sale in the US Google Store. In addition, they publish quarterly updates (Feature Drops) of software for Pixel phones, updates for Nest products and also extended software for Chromebooks.

