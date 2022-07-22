HomeMobileAndroidGoogle will reset the list of app permissions in the Google Play...

Google will reset the list of app permissions in the Google Play Store

google too ad today that will reset the permissions section of apps in Google Play againwhich made it easy for users to know what kind of data each application can access on a mobile phone.

The search giant recently removed it without establishing any justification, and now, based on comments from users who found this section useful, it is about to bring it back to Google Play, although it has not set a specific date.

With this, it is not known if the return will come through activation via the server or it will be necessary to receive a new update that integrates it again.

And it is that there are users that the permissions section of the applications can be more useful and complete than the data security labels, presented last year and that in recent months, starting in April, has been expanding to all Google Play applications.

Spy cameras are no longer undetectable: OPPO creates an app to discover them with the mobile

Data security labels are intended to be a Simplified view of how apps obtain, use, and protect collected data, similar to what Apple’s App store also does online, though it doesn’t provide information on permissions that are needed to run.

In this way, Google will allow both options to coexist on Google Play, since they are complementary, and neither is exclusive of the other.

The alternative that users have until the section is restored in Google Play is to have the mobile applications installed and go to the options offered by Android to find out the permissions that each application needs in order to work.

Once it is restored, they will be able to consult the list of necessary permissions in each application again before installing it, if they finally proceed to do so.

And it is that not all people are the same, there are those who choose to see the complete list of permissions, and others who prefer the simplified view in the management of the data obtained, and there may even be those who need both options.

Google ends the ad noting that:

We will continue to receive feedback and work closely with the developer community to prioritize data privacy and transparency for users.

More information: Android Developers

Google launches its new Drive application for Windows and macOS to improve access to files in the cloud

