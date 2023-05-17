google will make android phones able to record while driving

- Advertisement -

Instead of having to buy a dedicated device, which is sometimes a bigger investment than expected, you’ll soon be able to use your Pixel (and other devices Android) as a dash cam for your car to record with it. And this will be possible thanks to an update that Google is preparing.

The Personal Safety app offers useful features like “Emergency Sharing”, “Safety Check” and “Car Accident Detection”, and by the looks of it, you’ll have one more option before long. Due to an alleged accidentally released update (version 2023.04.27.532191641.8-dogfood) of the tool we are talking about has added a new function that aims to be very useful for everyone.

The new option for Android

According to the source of the information, now in Personal Security there is a additional section called “Dashcam” which, as its name suggests, allows you to record video (and optionally audio) while you drive. If you place your phone in the correct place on the dashboard, the recording should provide useful information in the event of an accident or other unexpected situation.

This development is run from the Personal Safety home screen offered by Android on many devices. From there, you can start recording manually or view your recent videos. Also, while Dashcam is recording, you still you can use your phone without restrictions (such as using Google Maps). Even if the screen is locked, the recording will continue.

Most importantly, Google has designed this feature so that work intuitively, without you having to worry too much about it. An example of what we are saying is that based on the images that have been posted, the setup process is very easy. In it, you can even choose to have recordings start automatically when you connect to a specific Bluetooth device, such as your car radio. Also, the recordings will be automatically deleted after three days to save storage space, unless you decide to save them.

All set to launch

From all that has been seen, the new feature is pretty much ready for release for Android. The truth is that using a smartphone as a dashcam makes a lot of sense, since your phone is likely to have a better quality camera. Now It will be necessary to see if the operation is good as a whole and, for example, if it does not generate a lot of heat (especially if the phone must be placed in a position where it receives direct sunlight).

