Google will let you limit ads that don’t interest you

The Google team announced new security features during its I/O event. And among the novelties is a new dynamic to control the type of ads that Google services show us.

Although the ads will continue to be in some of Google’s products, users will have the possibility to limit the visibility of advertising that does not interest them.

New tool to control the ads shown by Google

Google announced that it will implement what it calls “My Ad Center” so that users have more control over the type of ads that its services show. Specifically, it refers to advertising displayed on YouTube, the search engine and the Discover section.

This new ad center, which will be integrated into the “Google Account” configuration, will allow us to establish what type of advertising we want to be displayed in our account. As you can see in the images above, simply selecting the “Customize Ads” option will allow us to control which ads to see by selecting themes and categories. For example, food, health, audiobooks, personal care, etc.

And a similar dynamic can also be applied to brands. So users will be able to choose advertising from which brands or companies they want to see or limit the exposure of their advertising.

While the ads will never go away from Google services, you want them to be as non-invasive as possible and to be about topics that grab users’ attention. And of course this will benefit advertisers as they will have a more receptive audience.

This new system proposed by Google can be practical, although it will require users to go through their account settings and spend a few minutes customizing this section. But you could save yourself having to see advertisements that do not interest you and that are repeated every time you enter a Google service.

This new dynamic will be implemented at the end of 2022, so we will have to wait to learn more about its operation.