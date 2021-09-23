Google will let you know the history of the company behind each ad

Google Ads campaigns are becoming more and more common for today’s marketing. Many companies, both large and small, rely on the most used search engine in the world to advertise. However, and as is usual with these companies, Google has received criticism for the existence of the service.

One of the most listened to is that some of the companies that advertise are false, or at least their advertisements are. Then they took advantage of the credibility of the service to scam people. Google wants to prevent this from happening, so it will take action (via: The Verge)

Behind every ad

Now we can click on “about this ad” next to each ad in traditional searches. Clicking here will take us to basic information about the company, its location and the number of ads it has published. In addition, we will be able to see basic information of your campaigns in the last 30 days.

We can then investigate the company further if we want, but the functionality has already done the job of informing you. With this, it is expected that users can report companies that violate the rules, or that they take alternative legal channels if they wish.

For now, the functionality is only available in the United States, but Google plans to launch it in 100 more countries before the end of the year. In this way, it would have a functionality similar to what Facebook already has, or the one that Google itself released for political propaganda in 2016.