Google will improve the security of Android and the Play Store in 2023: here’s how

By Abraham
The 2023 it will be a turning point in terms of the theme of security on Android and the Play Store, according to a series of initiatives that Google has announced on its official blog. The purpose, as stated by the Mountain View company, is to make Android a “more private mobile ecosystem” and to improve the Security section of the Play Store, in order to make it more precise and transparent about the way developers collect and manage user data, as well as allowing users to exercise a more control over information saved and their deletion.

But not only that, since Google has also placed attention on theme of web3 and NFTs, aspects on which many of the developers intend to propose initiatives and projects related to their apps, but for which Google still intends to take some time to find the right balance between innovation and security, thus starting a discussion once to find the square on the policies to be applied in this field.

Among the initiatives already in place, Google has reported the Play Developer Community and pilot projects such as Google Play Developer Helpline. The latter allows for direct support regarding the management of Play ecosystem policies and has reached around 60,000 developers in 26 countries, 16,000 and 9 more respectively than in November 2022.

- Advertisement -

When it comes to engagement with families, Google has improved the ease with which you can discover and access the safest apps for kids, while on the front SDKs actively collaborated with developers to discover the most reliable tools to use. In this aspect we also find the launch of the initiative Google Play SDK Index which will provide insights and usage data for the 100 most popular commercial SDKs on Google Play.

