Google will help you prepare for job interviews

The Google team released an AI-based tool that could help you for your next job interview.

The idea is that you can rehearse the answers and have feedback so that you can improve them before presenting yourself for the interview.

How to prepare for a job interview

Interview Warmup is the name of this Google tool that uses the potential of artificial intelligence to help you with your job interview. If you take a look at the platform, you will see that it asks you a series of questions and then analyzes the answers to give you feedback.

Interview Warmup is a tool that allows anyone to practice answering interview questions to feel more confident and comfortable with the interview process. Your responses are transcribed in real time so you can review what you said and discover patterns in your responses.

Before starting, you will have to select the area or field of work to which you want to apply to personalize the questions. You will find, for example, Data Analysis, Project Management, IT Support, among others.

Once you choose the area, the tool will ask you five questions. There are questions like “Tell me more about yourself” and others related to the job. For example, “When do you try to drive and solve a problem on your own and when do you involve others on your team?”, “Share a time when you set a goal and achieved it”, “How would you describe your work style ?».

You can answer the questions by microphone or by typing directly into the tool. You will see that as you answer the questions, the AI ​​will give you some suggestions to improve the answers. For example, it will suggest keywords that would be important for you to mention to show your knowledge in a certain area. It will also point out if you have used the same words more than 3 times, obscuring your answer.

This tool is intended for Google Career Certificate students, but can be used by any user to prepare for an interview.