Google will help you not to forget the birthdays of your contacts

There is almost no way for you to forget the birthdays of your contacts, since most social networks share this information about your friends or followers. And of course, you can always point it to the calendar app so that it automatically reminds you when the date arrives.

And Google wants to do its bit so that no birthday is forgotten with its latest update of the Contacts app. An update that improves the dynamics of the app and shows more relevant information about your contacts.



Google Contacts tells you when your contacts have a birthday

The Google Contacts app has been updated in recent months with a variety of functions that have completely changed its dynamics. Now we not only have a list with all our contacts, but it also always keeps relevant data visible.

For example, one of the latest updates would allow us to highlight contacts that are frequent, or that we want to always have on hand, with a new favorites section. So instead of scrolling through an endless list of contacts, we can search for our favorites in the top section of the app.

And the same dynamic applies to the contacts that we have recently added or seen in the application, since they have their own section. And now it brings another improvement, since it adds a new section “For you”, which shows the upcoming birthdays of your contacts. Of course, as long as you have that data scheduled in the app.

As 9to5Google mentions, the profile photo is displayed along with the contact’s name, birthday, and a countdown timer. And these little profile tabs also show the options to call or text you.

So not only will you have a birthday calendar integrated into the Contacts app, but it will also make it easy for you to communicate or send a congratulatory message.

