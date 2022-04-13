Google will help find heart problems: Fitbit bracelets can already detect arrhythmias

Fitbit bracelets have received the go-ahead from the FDA, the US health administration, to apply a new Google algorithm. Users will now be able to monitor their heart rate passively, for example while sleeping. This will detect cases of atrial fibrillationthe most common type of arrhythmia.

The new algorithm uses photoplethysmography techniques, which by means of light can determine the volume of an organ. In this case, the Fitbit bracelets will passively analyze the heart to try to anticipate irregular rhythms, symptomatic of a possible arrhythmia. If something strange is detected, the bracelet will send a notification to the user.

Advanced health features extend to more wearables

In 2020, FitBit Sense devices were updated to allow for EKGs. However, that function requires manual testing. In the case of arrhythmias, it is difficult to detect a possible irregularity since the episodes can be sporadic. This is where passive monitoring comes in.

Atrial fibrillation problems affect 33.5 million people worldwide. And those who are affected have a higher chance of having a heart attack.

Google explains that its algorithm worked with 98% accuracy in tests they conducted over five months on more than 450,000 participants. The algorithm of the bracelets was able to detect cases of arrhythmia and 98% were correct, as they later confirmed using other more advanced instrumentation.

Fitbit will expand this arrhythmia detection feature on a wide range of devicesstarting with the United States. Screening is not a medical test, but it can help you see a doctor for further testing.

Google’s wearables company thus joins Apple, which with the Apple Watch allows the discovery of abnormalities in the heart. Google’s technique is equivalent to Apple’s and actually maintains an identical level of accuracy.

Last year, researchers at the University of Washington took it a step further by showing a study on the detection of arrhythmias solely through changes in breathing and through inaudible audio signals.

